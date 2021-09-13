See All Plastic Surgeons in Butler, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Heil, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Heil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - Cranberry and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Heil works at PBS Mental Health Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery
    901 E Brady St, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-1800
  2. 2
    Brian Vassar Heil, MD
    100 Siena Dr Ste 295, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 835-5550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Brian Vassar Heil, MD
    14000 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Skin Cancer
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Heil, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457382269
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • St Vincent College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
