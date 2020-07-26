Dr. Brian Heaberlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Heaberlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Heaberlin, MD is an Allergy Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Allergy, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Locations
Lexington ENT & Allergy146 E Hospital Dr Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heaberlin?
Dr. Heaberlin worked me in same day as a new patient because I was having severe ear pain and sudden hearing loss. He took his time and explained in great detail what was going on with me. He is compassionate and knows his job well. I highly recommend Dr. Heaberlin if you are having any ear, nose, or throat issues.
About Dr. Brian Heaberlin, MD
- Allergy
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992730493
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heaberlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaberlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heaberlin has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heaberlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaberlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heaberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heaberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.