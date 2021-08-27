See All Orthopedic Surgeons in St Augustine, FL
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (64)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Haycook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Haycook works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Northside in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Saint Johns, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine
    1 Orthopaedic Pl, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 825-0540
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedic Assocs of St Augustne
    3055 County Road 210 W Ste 110, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 825-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Very good visit
    J. R. Morrow — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Haycook, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1407826662
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthoindy, Indianapolis, In
    • Greenville Hospital System
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Orthopedic Surgery
