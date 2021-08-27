Dr. Brian Haycook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haycook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Haycook, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Haycook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
1
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine1 Orthopaedic Pl, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 825-0540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Orthopaedic Assocs of St Augustne3055 County Road 210 W Ste 110, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 825-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit
About Dr. Brian Haycook, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407826662
Education & Certifications
- Orthoindy, Indianapolis, In
- Greenville Hospital System
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Haycook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haycook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haycook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haycook has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haycook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Haycook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haycook.
