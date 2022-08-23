Overview

Dr. Brian Hawkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Hawkins works at Community ENT & Allergy, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.