Dr. Brian Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hawkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
-
1
Community Ent. & Allergy4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 209, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 425-5556
- 2 7926 Preston Hwy Ste 208, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 425-5556
-
3
Surgecenter of Louisville4005 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-7401
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
I can only assume you can never satisfy some folks, by reading the reviews. I have found Dr. Hawkins and his staff to be outstanding caregivers. He has taken excellent care of my health needs and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Hawkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902803646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.