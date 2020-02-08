Dr. Brian Harris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Harris, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Harris, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Harris Dental - 32nd St Mesa
4444 N 32nd St Ste 208, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tuesday 7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Desert Creek Dental
20261 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 120, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
-
3
Scottsdale Office
20511 N Hayden Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monday 7:00am - 3:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 3:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 3:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
“I had a broken tooth and my prior dentist retired so I had to find a replacement. I heard about Paradise Ridge Dentistry on the radio and so I decided to give them a shot. I thought their advertisement on the radio was surely some “puffery” but boy was I wrong. They got me in for an appointment the next day and the Dentist, Dr. Brian Harris, completed a beautiful crown replacement on-site in two hours. In addition, the Dentist and staff at Paradise Ridge Dentistry were very friendly and professional. Give PRD a call…you will be glad you did!”
About Dr. Brian Harris, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1336270859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
373 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.