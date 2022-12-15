Dr. Brian Harmych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Harmych, MD
Dr. Brian Harmych, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Harmych Facial Plastic Surgery29225 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-3223
- Genesis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
After a botched rhinoplasty by Dr. Kurt Martin, Dr. Harmych repaired the damage and the results are great! He and his staff are professional, friendly and respectful. I would highly recommend him.
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Cincinnati
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Harmych has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmych accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmych. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmych.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.