Dr. Brian Harlin, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Harlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Harlin works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Downtown Hospital
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 898-4744
    Colon/Rectal Surgery Manhattan
    251 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 696-5411
    Dr. Brian Harlin
    35 E 35th St Rm 200, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 689-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Harlin was absolutely amazing. We had been to so many doctors dealing with diverticulitis & Dr. Harlin immediately knew what to do. He is extremely knowledgeable, friendly & completely changed my husband's life through his treatment plan. The office was so helpful & accommodating to my many phone calls to find out information. We are beyond happy to have found Dr. Harlin & could never thank him enough. He saved my husband's life.
    Sean Sefcik — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Harlin, MD
    About Dr. Brian Harlin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609969500
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Mc
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Harlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harlin works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Harlin’s profile.

    Dr. Harlin has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

