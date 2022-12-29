See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cumming, GA
Dr. Brian Harley, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Dr. Brian Harley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Illizarof Orthopedic Hospital

Dr. Harley works at Southern Foot & Ankle Institutue in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Southern Foot & Ankle Institutue
    4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 180, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 755-5749
    Southern Foot & Ankle Institute - Alpharetta Office
    11680 Great Oaks Way Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 755-5749
    Alpharetta Foot and Ankle Specialists - Cumming
    2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 667-4410
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Harley performed Achilles surgery and removed bone growth on my heel. The surgery went well and I have recovered just fine. No pain or complications after surgery.
    Paul Starzinski — Dec 29, 2022
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1659355584
    • Illizarof Orthopedic Hospital
    • Encino/Tarzana Medical Center
    • UCLA/West Los Angeles Veteran Hospital
    • North Georgia College and State University
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Dr. Brian Harley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harley has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Harley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

