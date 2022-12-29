Dr. Brian Harley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Harley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Harley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Illizarof Orthopedic Hospital
Dr. Harley works at
Locations
Southern Foot & Ankle Institutue4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 180, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 755-5749
Southern Foot & Ankle Institute - Alpharetta Office11680 Great Oaks Way Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 755-5749
Alpharetta Foot and Ankle Specialists - Cumming2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 667-4410Monday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harley performed Achilles surgery and removed bone growth on my heel. The surgery went well and I have recovered just fine. No pain or complications after surgery.
About Dr. Brian Harley, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Illizarof Orthopedic Hospital
- Encino/Tarzana Medical Center
- UCLA/West Los Angeles Veteran Hospital
- North Georgia College and State University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
