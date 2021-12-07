Overview

Dr. Brian Harley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Harley works at Upstate Rheumatology At Bone & Joint Center in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.