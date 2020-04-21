Dr. Brian Hanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hanlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hanlon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Hanlon works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
-
2
Florida Heart Associates1002 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanlon?
Dr Hanlon is very professional and trustworthy. I would highly recommend Dr Hanlon if you are looking for and honest and caring Cardiologist! From the front staff to dealing with Dr Hanlon its always been organized and professional.
About Dr. Brian Hanlon, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205867579
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanlon works at
Dr. Hanlon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.