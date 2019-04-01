See All Podiatrists in Bloomington, IL
Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stewart Memorial Community Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hamm works at Therapeutic Spine and Pain Center in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mclean County Foot & Ankle Ltd.
    3801 General Electric Rd Ste 4, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 662-9001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    McLean County Foot And Ankle
    1505 Eastland Dr Ste 250, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 663-6338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stewart Memorial Community Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Dr. Hamm is the “real deal” as both a doctor and surgeon! He has operated on me twice and the results have been amazing! He listens to me, his staff supports me, and I would strongly recommend him if you have Podiatric issues!
    — Apr 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM
    About Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235101619
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winona Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hamm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamm works at Therapeutic Spine and Pain Center in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hamm’s profile.

    Dr. Hamm has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

