Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Hallstrom works at West Ann Arbor Health Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Ann Arbor Health Center - Parkland Plaza
    380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 (734) 936-5780
    University of Michigan
    1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5328, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (734) 936-5780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Brian Hallstrom performed a total left hip replacement for me on Oct 31st, 2022. He is a compassionate person and a fantastic surgeon. I am doing great 15 days post operation. I have very little pain and my recovery is unbelievable. I am walking and getting in and out of bed unassisted. I still use a walker just to be cautious and not fall but I am capable of getting around without any assistance. Obviously prior to a procedure like this you may be nervous. Everyone from the first appointment to post op discharge at the Univ of Michigan was great and of course that includes Dr. Brian Hallstrom.
    Susan Harrington — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609877984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hallstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hallstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hallstrom works at West Ann Arbor Health Center in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hallstrom’s profile.

    Dr. Hallstrom has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

