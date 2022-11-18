Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Hallstrom works at
Locations
West Ann Arbor Health Center - Parkland Plaza380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 936-5780
University of Michigan1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5328, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-5780
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian Hallstrom performed a total left hip replacement for me on Oct 31st, 2022. He is a compassionate person and a fantastic surgeon. I am doing great 15 days post operation. I have very little pain and my recovery is unbelievable. I am walking and getting in and out of bed unassisted. I still use a walker just to be cautious and not fall but I am capable of getting around without any assistance. Obviously prior to a procedure like this you may be nervous. Everyone from the first appointment to post op discharge at the Univ of Michigan was great and of course that includes Dr. Brian Hallstrom.
About Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
