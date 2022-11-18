Overview

Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Hallstrom works at West Ann Arbor Health Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.