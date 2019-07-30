Dr. Brian Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hale, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Emory University
Dr. Hale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute35095 US Highway 19 N Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 771-0600Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Urology Specialists of West Florida12780 Race Track Rd Ste 125, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 749-0820Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Urology Institute2148 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102-103, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-1975
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
Dr. Hale is very knowledgeable, and did an amazing job with my surgery.
About Dr. Brian Hale, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1457355059
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.