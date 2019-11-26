Overview

Dr. Brian Haft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haft works at Haft Eye Institute in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.