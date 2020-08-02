Dr. Brian Guffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Guffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Guffin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Coosa Valley Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 933-1199
-
2
Princeton Baptist - GME Program701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 783-3000
-
3
Vincentian Physician Services2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 418-1299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guffin?
Dr Guffin is the greatest. I would refer him to ANYONE for excellent care
About Dr. Brian Guffin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497704803
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Baptist Health System
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guffin has seen patients for Constipation, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.