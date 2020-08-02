Overview

Dr. Brian Guffin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Coosa Valley Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.