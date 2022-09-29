Overview

Dr. Brian Gruber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Gruber works at Integrated Orthopedics in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.