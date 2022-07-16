Overview

Dr. Brian Grossman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grossman works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.