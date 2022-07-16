Dr. Brian Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Grossman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southern California Orthopedic Institute3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 578-8550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Main Office-Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
The office is clean and the people that work their are professional and very happy and helpful.
About Dr. Brian Grossman, MD
- Pain Management
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518996859
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Institute In Louisville, Kentucky
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.