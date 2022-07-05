Dr. Brian Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Gross, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlottesville, Va|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlott and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians ENT - Salem1930 BRAEBURN CIR, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3603Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
He has knowledge and found a problem my old ENT did not. I did not stay with him, and lowered the review slightly, because he did not pay attention very well.
About Dr. Brian Gross, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831327089
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN|Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN|Mayo Medical School|Mayo Medical School
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlottesville, Va|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlott
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.