Dr. Brian Grogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Grogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Fort Memorial Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
University of Wisconsin Health At the American Center4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 263-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Memorial Hospital
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Dr. Grogan and his team did a thorough analysis of my situation and had a frank discussion with me about my options. He did a great job of explaining the total shoulder replacement procedure and its benefits and risks. The surgery went very well and rehabilitation is progressing. I had a reverse shoulder replacement and six weeks out I already have better mobility than I had before the surgery and am pain-free. I highly recommend Dr. Grogan.
About Dr. Brian Grogan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871753517
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Orthopedic Surgery
