Overview

Dr. Brian Grogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Fort Memorial Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Grogan works at UW Health in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.