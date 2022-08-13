Overview

Dr. Brian Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Groat works at Cape Fear Cataract Cornea in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.