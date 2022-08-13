Dr. Groat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Groat, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Groat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Cataract Cornea1915 S 17th St Ste 101, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groat?
I had a laser procedure for YAG OS. Dr. Groat was very professional and explained the procedure in layman's terms. I was very pleased with my appointment. The staff was great as well.
About Dr. Brian Groat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841271228
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Tulane Med
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- United States Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groat works at
Dr. Groat has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Groat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.