Overview

Dr. Brian Griner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Griner works at Brian C. Griner MD LLC in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.