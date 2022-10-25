Overview

Dr. Brian Chris Gremillion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gremillion works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Picardy in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.