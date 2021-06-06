See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Pearland, TX
Dr. Brian Greet, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Greet, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Greet works at Gulf Coast Vascular - Pearland in Pearland, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Houston, TX, Tomball, TX and Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Pearland
    10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 160A, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 804-7978
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Conroe
    508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3690
  3. 3
    Houston Heart - West
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 306, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3495
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Neuroendovascular Surgery of Houston Northwest - Tomball
    13635 Michel Rd, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 352-2969
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Houston
    1200 Binz St Ste 580, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 804-9349
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Lake Charles
    600 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 371-6790
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Memorial City
    9055 Katy Fwy Ste 302, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 374-8959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jun 06, 2021
    Dr. Greet is highly recommended by me if you are wanting a better quality of life. He is the most compassionate and caring doctor I have ever had. And I have had a lot of doctors in my life. I am immensely grateful for Dr. Greet's Skills, Knowledge, Wisdom, Compassion, Bedside Manners, Caring, and the Passion he must help his Patients. I am immensely grateful Dr. Greet has improved my Quality-of-life. Words just don't seem enough in saying Thank You! Dr. Greet Explains what is needed in your situation for a healthier self. I had so much fear from past experiences I didn't want an Ablation. However, Dr. Greet talked to me and convinced other wise and I truly am Thankful. He talks to you with passion of wanting to help his patients and not at you like a lot of my doctors have. Dr. Greet has a heart of compassion for the broken hearted and changes the of quality of life one Heart at a time. He truly is a Blessing!
    Kathy Stange — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Greet, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891011573
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Greet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

