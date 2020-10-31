Overview

Dr. Brian Grady, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Grady works at San Francisco Vein Center in Daly City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.