Dr. Brian Gradisek, DPM
Dr. Brian Gradisek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Foot and Ankle Care of Boulder County1400 28th St Ste 2, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 449-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The doctor examined my foot extremely carefully, was very knowledgeable about my condition, listened to me, and I believe has the correct diagnosis after I had seen 2 doctors before who did not. I had read quite a bit about my condition including many journal articles and I was impressed with his diagnostic skill and logic. I wished I had seen him after my initial injury.
- Weil Foot, Ankle, and Orthopedic Institute Fellowship In Advanced Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
- Christiana Care Health System
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ohio University / Main Campus
Dr. Gradisek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gradisek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gradisek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gradisek has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gradisek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gradisek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gradisek.
