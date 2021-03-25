See All Podiatrists in Boulder, CO
Podiatry
Dr. Brian Gradisek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Gradisek works at Foot & Ankle Care of Boulder in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Care of Boulder
    1400 28th St Ste 2, Boulder, CO 80303
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    Mar 25, 2021
    The doctor examined my foot extremely carefully, was very knowledgeable about my condition, listened to me, and I believe has the correct diagnosis after I had seen 2 doctors before who did not. I had read quite a bit about my condition including many journal articles and I was impressed with his diagnostic skill and logic. I wished I had seen him after my initial injury.
    About Dr. Brian Gradisek, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1700178092
    Education & Certifications

    Weil Foot, Ankle, and Orthopedic Institute Fellowship In Advanced Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Christiana Care Health System
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Ohio University / Main Campus
