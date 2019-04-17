Dr. Brian Grabert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Grabert, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Grabert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 475-9800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Uchealth Heart Clinic - Grandview5818 N Nevada Ave Ste 225, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 365-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found out the doctor Grabert came out of retirement to treat Parkinson's patients one day a week UC Health neurology. I have stage 1 Parkinson's disease since 2011. This is the absolute best doctor I've ever been to. He spent almost two hours with me on the first visit. He changed my medication regime and I feel so much better. you started me on a brand new medication this week. He's extremely knowledgeable and up-to-date on research in medication.
About Dr. Brian Grabert, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jfk Child Development Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabert.
