Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Gottesman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Ocean Speciality Physicians
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 305, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-9841
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group OB/GYN - Forked River
    730 Lacey Rd Ste G08, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 693-2900
    Northeast Pulmonary Associates at Jefferson Health - Torresdale
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 587-0870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306874615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

