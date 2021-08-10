Overview

Dr. Brian Gosser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Gosser works at St Gerard Obstetrics/Gynecology in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.