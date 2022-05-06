Overview

Dr. Brian Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Gordon works at St. Peter's Hospital in Latham, NY with other offices in Menands, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.