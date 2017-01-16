Overview

Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Goosen works at Delta Foot Care PC in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.