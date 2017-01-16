Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Delta Foot Care PC3802 W Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 543-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
superb care...took two toe nails off expertly and I healed quickly...great patient care
About Dr. Brian Goosen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679652283
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goosen has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.