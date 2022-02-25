Dr. Brian Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Golden, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two appointments with Dr. Golden this year. During both visits he has been very professional and thorough. He took the time to explain things to me in detail. We discussed options for the treatment of my condition. I never felt rushed. He is an excellent physician.
About Dr. Brian Golden, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
