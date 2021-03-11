See All Family Doctors in College Station, TX
Family Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Brian Goerig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital.

Dr. Goerig works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care
    2849 Barron Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brian Goerig, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1477593051
Education & Certifications

  • John Peter Smith Hosp-U Tex SW
  • John Peter Smith Hospital
  • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
  • CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital

Dr. Brian Goerig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goerig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goerig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goerig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goerig works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Goerig’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goerig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goerig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goerig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goerig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

