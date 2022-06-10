Dr. Goentzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Goentzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Goentzel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Goentzel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wichita Clinic Day Surgery1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goentzel?
The doctor has a beautiful personality very understanding and I really really like his kindness. He gets 100% with me.
About Dr. Brian Goentzel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194959692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goentzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goentzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goentzel works at
Dr. Goentzel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goentzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goentzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goentzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goentzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goentzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.