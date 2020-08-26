Dr. Glick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Glick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Glick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Glick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David Schreiner611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 405, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 671-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glick?
I have used Dr. Glick for many years and he is excellent. I would readily recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Brian Glick, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790792539
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.