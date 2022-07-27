Overview

Dr. Brian Gladnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Gladnick works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.