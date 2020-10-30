Overview

Dr. Brian Given, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Given works at Surgical Associates of Kerrville in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.