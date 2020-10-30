Dr. Brian Given, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Given, MD
Dr. Brian Given, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Surgical Associates of Kerrville251 Cully Dr Ste B, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-6262
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Dr. Given is caring, courteous and professional. He answers any questions and is reassuring about concerns.
About Dr. Brian Given, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Medical Center
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- General Surgery
Dr. Given has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Given accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Given has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Given has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Given on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Given. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Given.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Given, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Given appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.