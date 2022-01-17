See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Brian Giordano, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Giordano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Giordano works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321
    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • F.F. Thompson Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Arthroscopy
Joint Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 17, 2022
    This doctor took the time to answer my questions, and his documentation that I was able to read on mychart was accurate and complete. He was respectful and understanding to my situation. The appointment was prompt.
    — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Giordano, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215946843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giordano works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giordano’s profile.

    Dr. Giordano has seen patients for Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

