Overview

Dr. Brian Gerndt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gerndt works at Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.