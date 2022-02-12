Dr. Brian Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Gerber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Gerber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Care Center Sc750 Fletcher Dr Ste 203, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 697-7011
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
Excellent visit. Dr Gerber is very knowledgable.
About Dr. Brian Gerber, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1487609343
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerber speaks German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.