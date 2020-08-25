Dr. Brian Gengler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gengler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gengler, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Gengler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Locations
Locations
Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2120 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 438-4636
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 926-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Gengler. The whole clinic really. All the Drs are very knowledgeable. Dr Gengler is top knot has with great bedside manner and explains everything very well.
About Dr. Brian Gengler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1154684645
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gengler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gengler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gengler has seen patients for Bursitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gengler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gengler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gengler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.