Overview

Dr. Brian Gelb, MD is a Dermatologist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gelb works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Alpena, MI and Gaylord, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.