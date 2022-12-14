See All Dermatologists in Petoskey, MI
Dr. Brian Gelb, MD

Dermatology
5 (105)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Gelb, MD is a Dermatologist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gelb works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Alpena, MI and Gaylord, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 714-9999
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Alpena
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Alpena
105 Arbor Ln, Alpena, MI 49707
(989) 263-0199
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Gaylord
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Gaylord
685 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735
(989) 256-8228

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Gelb and his assistant were prompt, efficient, friendly and very good at explaining various dermatological conditions and procedures.
    Tom Guyer — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Gelb, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194771873
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelb has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

