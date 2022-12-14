Dr. Brian Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gelb, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Gelb, MD is a Dermatologist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gelb works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 714-9999Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Alpena105 Arbor Ln, Alpena, MI 49707 Directions (989) 263-0199Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Gaylord685 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735 Directions (989) 256-8228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelb?
Dr. Gelb and his assistant were prompt, efficient, friendly and very good at explaining various dermatological conditions and procedures.
About Dr. Brian Gelb, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194771873
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelb accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gelb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gelb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelb works at
Dr. Gelb has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.