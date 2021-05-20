See All Oncologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Brian Geister, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Geister, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER

Dr. Geister works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West
    5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 773-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Nodular Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Uterine Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Carcinoma in Situ
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lobular Carconima
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thymomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2021
    I have known Dr. Geister for over 30 years. He helped me through my cancer to be cured. I couldn’t ask for a more compassionate, caring, informative, doctor than Dr. Geister. His office staff is always helpful and very friendly. I would definitely send my family and friends to Dr. Geister. He’s one in a million!
    Kathy Harman — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Geister, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1568400471
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
