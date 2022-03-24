See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Brian Gastman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Gastman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Gastman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gastman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Department
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste A60, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-4724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty
Complex Skull Base Surgery
Facial Reconstruction
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty
Complex Skull Base Surgery
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gastman?

    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr.Gastman performed a parotidectomy on me in November of 2015. He did a phenomenal job and called me at home in NC post surgery. My stitches were done seemlessly, and I healed very quickly. I highly recommend him!
    — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Gastman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Gastman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gastman to family and friends

    Dr. Gastman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gastman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Gastman, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Gastman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114989761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Gastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gastman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gastman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gastman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gastman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gastman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gastman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gastman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gastman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Gastman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.