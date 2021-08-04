Dr. Brian Gary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gary, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Gary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Gary works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson General Surgery1722 Pine St Ste 503, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-6858
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gary?
Great bedside and very competent. Lucky to have him in our area.
About Dr. Brian Gary, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720181886
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Tuskegee University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary works at
Dr. Gary has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.