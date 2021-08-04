Overview

Dr. Brian Gary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Gary works at Jackson Urology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.