Overview

Dr. Brian Gantwerker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Gantwerker works at Clifford Kahn, M.D. in Encino, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.