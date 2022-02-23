Dr. Galler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Galler, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Galler, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Middle Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Galler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart and Health Medical at Middle Island315 Middle Country Rd, Middle Island, NY 11953 Directions (631) 345-6670
-
2
Heart and Health PLLC1350 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 482-1355
-
3
South Shore Cardiovascular Medicine137 Broadway Ste A, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 264-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galler?
Can't believe Dr. Galler have left NYU Lagone. For the short time I was with him. He made me feel so comfortable and took away a lot of the worry and anxiety that I did have with my health issues. I hope I am able to locate him again.
About Dr. Brian Galler, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629278833
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galler works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.