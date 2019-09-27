See All General Dentists in Cleveland, OH
Overview

Dr. Brian Gallagher, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Gallagher works at West Park Dental in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    West Park Dental
    17001 ALBERS AVE, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 200-4039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Composite Fillings
Dental Crowding
Cavity
Composite Fillings
Dental Crowding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Gallagher, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114375029
