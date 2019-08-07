Dr. Brian Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fuller, MD
Dr. Brian Fuller, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Group Health Anderson - Radiology7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-1900
Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute - Anderson (7794 Five Mile Road)7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-1900
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 346-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Look no further. This man has everything you want a doctor to have. Compassion, respect toward his patient, clearly explains the procedure he will perform for you, talks you through the procedure, and just like that, it's done in a snap. The ultrasound guided injection he performed on my hip joint was a breeze. His confidence is reassuring. He would be the perfect person for new docs to shadow. We need more Brian Fullers.
About Dr. Brian Fuller, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
