Dr. Brian Fuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Fuller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine.
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Frisco Office5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Plano Office4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I can't thank this man enough for giving me my life back. The care and love you get from him and his staff are just amazing. The text messages from him and his staff was just wonderful. The care and compassion makes me speechless. As long as you follow his directions you will have a wonderful recovery yes its rough but well worth it.
About Dr. Brian Fuller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396972386
Education & Certifications
- Rush University-Adult Reconstruction/Total Joint Replacement
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Missouri, Columbia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller works at
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.