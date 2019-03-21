Overview

Dr. Brian Friedrich, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Friedrich works at The Office of Anita Ott, D.O. in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.